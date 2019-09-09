NDC Appeals De-registration

The National Democratic Congress has appealed its de-registration to the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

And the party has discontinued any court proceedings on the de-registration until further notice following extensive consultations with the party.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Mr. Kambwili said he has been advised by his legal team that the appeal will act as a stay of the decision by the Registrar of Societies to de-register the party.

He said in accordance with section 23 (1) of the Societies Act, the NDC will continue with its activities as long as the appeal remains pending with the Minister.

Kambwili has since directed his Secretary General Bridget Attanga to call for an urgent national coordinating committee meeting on 11th September to attend to urgent matters affecting the party.

He has also urged party members to continue mobilizing the party as it is legally existing.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has challenged president of the Economics Association of Zambia Lubinda Haabazoka to resign his position as he is not fit to steer such an organization in the right direction since he opposed calls to declare hunger a national emergency.

He has accused Dr Habazoka of using his position to negotiate for favours from President Edgar Lungu.

Kambwili disclosed that he has information that Dr Habazoka is pushing for a job in the foreign mission.