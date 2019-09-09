Sesheke Appeal Hearing set for September

The Counstitutional Court has set September 17 for hearing of an appeal in which losing Patriotic Front (PF) candidate in the Sesheke parliamentary by-election Dean Masule appealed to the Constitutional Court against the High Court’s decision to declare UPND candidate Romeo Kangombe as duly elected MP.

The appeal is expected to be heard by the full bench of the Constitutional Court in an open Court around 09:00 hours .

On May 28, 2019, Lusaka High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama declared Kangombe as validly elected member of parliament for Sesheke.

Masule had petitioned Kangombe’s election in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that it was null and void owing to electoral malpractices.

He claimed that it was marred with electoral malpractices such as violence, among others.

In a memorandum of appeal against the High Court’s decision, Masule said justice Chawatama erred in law when she held that the provisions of section 97 (2)( b ) of the electoral process Act no. 35 of 2016 exclusively governed the activities of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Masule states that the trial judge erred in law when she held that the case of Josephat Mlewa vs Eric Wightman (1995-1997 )ZR 171 had restrictive application in the current electoral law.

“Take notice that Dean Masule being dissatisfied with the decision of the honourable madam justice Gertrude Chawatama delivered in the High Court for Zambia at Lusaka on 28 day of May 2019 intends to appeal to the Constitutional Court against parts of the said judgment,” Masule said.

Masule was dissatisfied that justice Chawatama found that the he did not sufficiently prove that the misconduct in the Sesheke by-elections was done with the knowledge, consent or approval of Kangombe.

The petitioner sought to appeal the decision of the High Court that it was the will of the people to elect Kangombe owing to the number of votes he acquired.

In her judgment, Justice Chawatama found that the violence that characterised the elections was perpetrated by both parties.

“According to the evidence on record six out of nine wards were affected with violence as it was unprecedented,” she said.

The court found that there was a breakdown of the electoral process as the environment was not conducive due to the violence.

“The electoral commission should not only have noted that the elections were marred with violence but should have suspended campaigns or the parties involved,” judge Chawatama said.

“The will of the people of Sesheke was expressed by the number of votes secured by the winning candidate and my primary duty is to sustain that role by giving full effect to the decision of the people of Sesheke Contituency,” Justice Chatwama said.

“In choosing the respondent as their member of parliament for Sesheke Constituency it is left to me to say that he was validly elected. Therefore in view of the evidence before me I do declare that he was duly elected therefore the petition is hereby dismissed.”