We Want to Write History-Beston

Under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi says he wants to write history with his players as they prepare for the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after his side qualified to the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations with a 5-4 aggregate victory over Congo Brazzaville, Chambeshi paid tribute to his players for having fought hard for the victory.

“Football is about making history, you cannot run away from that. As a coach and players we have to look at that, you have to look at the legacy. I am happy with the boys that they have taken me to another level but also I have built them to believe in themselves,” said an elated Chambeshi.

He also thanked the public and the Football Association of Zambia for the support given to his team throughout the qualifiers.

“First I want to thank my technical stuff for the job well done. I also want to thank our mother body FAZ for the support that they gave us. We cannot run away from our Republican President, he gave us maximum support when we played at home that is where we got our motivation from,” he said.

The 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach singled out two-goal hero Enock Mwepu for standout performance.

“I think Mwepu came in strong and he had to take the game in his own way which is good for the team. If you have a player like that then you can have faith in team,” he said.

“The team played very well and that environment we were in but as I said to the Zambian people that we will give you a smile at the end of the day we have done it.”

Zambia played out to an enthralling 3-3 draw at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium to win 5-4 on aggregate and qualify to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in November.

A brace from Enock Mwepu and a Patson Daka goal sealed Zambia’s qualification to the AFCON.

(Source: FAZ Media)