Zambia 7s Miss 3rd Title

Spartans are the champions of the Zambia International 7s Rugby tournament which kicked off on Friday and ended on Saturday at The Arena.

The Botswana-based youthful team that dislodged defending 2-time champions, Zambia, made their intentions known from the first game by beating fellow visitors Lesotho with a 40:00 scoreline.

It also beat Zambia Lechwe 29:00, Zimbabwe 15:05 and concluded day one by beating Sherminators 31:05.

The other fixtures and results were as follows:

DAY ONE RESULTS:

Zambia Nkwazi 33-05 President’s Select

Zimbabwe 07-12 Zambia Lechwe

Namibia 53-00 Malawi

Spartans 40-07 Lesotho

Zambia Nkwazi 24-10 Namibia

Spartans 29-10 Zambia Lechwe

Botswana 41-00 Malawi

Lesotho 15-15 Sherminators

Zimbabwe 05-15 Spartans

Namibia 17-12 Botswana

Malawi 00-29 President’s Select

Sherminators 17-14 Zambia Lechwe

Zambia Nkwazi 38-14 Botswana

Zimbabwe 33-10 Lesotho

Spartans 31-05 Sherminators

Namibia 35-05 President’s Select

DAY TWO RESULTS:

Zambia Nkwazi 48-00 Malawi

Zimbabwe 22-05 Sherminators

Botswana 14-40 President’s Select

Lesotho 00-22 Zambia Lechwe

SEMI FINALS:

President’s Select 22-19 Sherminators

Zambia Lechwe 24-17 Botswana

Zimbabwe 17-14 Zambia Nkwazi

9th & 10th PLACE PLAY-OFF:

Malawi 05-38 Lesotho

SHIELD FINAL:

Sherminators 31-07 Botswana

BOWL FINAL:

President’s Select 10-26 Zambia Lechwe

PLATE FINAL:

Zambia Nkwazi 21-26 Namibia

CUP FINAL:

Spartans 14-26 Zimbabwe