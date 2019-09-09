Zambia 7s Miss 3rd Title

Spartans are the champions of the Zambia International 7s Rugby tournament which kicked off on Friday and ended on Saturday at The Arena.
The Botswana-based youthful team that dislodged defending 2-time champions, Zambia, made their intentions known from the first game by beating fellow visitors Lesotho with a 40:00 scoreline.
It also beat Zambia Lechwe 29:00, Zimbabwe 15:05 and concluded day one by beating Sherminators 31:05.
The other fixtures and results were as follows:
DAY ONE RESULTS:
Zambia Nkwazi 33-05 President’s Select
Zimbabwe 07-12 Zambia Lechwe
Namibia 53-00 Malawi
Spartans 40-07 Lesotho
Zambia Nkwazi 24-10 Namibia
Spartans 29-10 Zambia Lechwe
Botswana 41-00 Malawi
Lesotho 15-15 Sherminators
Zimbabwe 05-15 Spartans
Namibia 17-12 Botswana
Malawi 00-29 President’s Select
Sherminators 17-14 Zambia Lechwe
Zambia Nkwazi 38-14 Botswana
Zimbabwe 33-10 Lesotho
Spartans 31-05 Sherminators
Namibia 35-05 President’s Select
DAY TWO RESULTS:
Zambia Nkwazi 48-00 Malawi
Zimbabwe 22-05 Sherminators
Botswana 14-40 President’s Select
Lesotho 00-22 Zambia Lechwe
SEMI FINALS:
President’s Select 22-19 Sherminators
Zambia Lechwe 24-17 Botswana
Zimbabwe 17-14 Zambia Nkwazi
9th & 10th PLACE PLAY-OFF:
Malawi 05-38 Lesotho
SHIELD FINAL:
Sherminators 31-07 Botswana
BOWL FINAL:
President’s Select 10-26 Zambia Lechwe
PLATE FINAL:
Zambia Nkwazi 21-26 Namibia
CUP FINAL:
Spartans 14-26 Zimbabwe