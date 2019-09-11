DEC Clarify Kambwili Summon

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Deputy Public Relations Officer Kamufisa Manchishi has explained that the commission’s summoning of former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili does not constitute an arrest as it is provided for under the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistle blowers) Act No. 4 of 2010.

Manchishi has stated that the commission has summoned Kambwili to enable him provide any further information he may have in relation to the allegations he made this week.

In a statement to the media today, Manchishi stated that the interview is a routine process undertaken to validate information that may be of help in any enquiries investigators may have.

“The Commission operates on an open door policy which allows any member of the public to provide any information they may have in relation to illicit activities under the Commission’s mandate and be treated with utmost confidentiality. An invitation to an informer to furnish further information on allegations does not in any way constitute an arrest as it is provided for under the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistle blowers) Act No. 4 of 2010. The Commission urges members of the public to take advantage of the open door policy and always report any information they may have on illicit activities without fear of retribution or intimidation,” stated Manchishi.

Kambwili had challenged President Edgar Lungu to tell the country the kind of business he does with Valden Findlay, a businessman who has allegedly been named in a drug trafficking syndicate in the New York Court.