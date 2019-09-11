DMMU Disputes UPND’s Claims on Mealie Meal Donation

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has never engaged the institution for a possible donation of mealy meal for the opposition party to claim that he was blocked from doing so.

DMMU communications officer Rachael Chama stated in a statement on Tuesday that the organization has been receiving donations from many Zambians and they cannot refuse a donation from the UPND if he approached them.

“…DMMU has been receiving donations from different stakeholders and individuals with the aim of mitigating the food insecurity being experienced in parts of the country,” Chama stated and further indicating that the DMMU had continued the distribution of maize, mealie meal and maize bran to selected vulnerable households across the country.

“The Unit is guided by the four principles namely; Humanity, Neutrality, Impartiality and Independence in the execution of all humanitarian programmes and the current distribution is no exception. In addition to the mealie meal, DMMU is also distributing maize bran, the by-product of the mealie meal to identified livestock and fish farming cooperatives in selected districts.”