Govt Denies Sending Cops in Chawama to Block HH

The Ministry of Home Affairs says the growing illegality of posting fabricated articles on social media with a view to propagate the agenda of a certain political party will not be tolerated.

Ministry of Home Affairs public relations officer Nephas Chifuta stated in a statement that at no time has the ministry threatened to have UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema arrested.

“Currently, there is a false and malicious article circulating on social media alleging that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), risks being arrested if he continues making donations to assist Government. The Ministry hereby wishes to disassociate itself from the concocted article and warns the people behind these stories to stop the act as the behaviour amounts to criminality,” Chifuta stated.

“It must be stated from the onset that the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo did not give an interview to any media house and discuss issues as contained in the article. The story is certainly a creation of desperate individuals seeking political acceptance and relevance on the expense of truth. The K60, 000.00 mentioned and 1,500 police officers alleged to have been deployed in Chawama operation is purely the imagination of the author.”

He stated that the media should practice professional journalism.

“As a Ministry, we are appealing to media houses and individuals to respect media ethics, practice professional journalism and stop posting false information. The act amounts to criminality and warrants intensified investigations to establish the source for possible arrest and prosecution,” Chifuta stated.

He stated that individuals and NGOs must follow procedure whenever they want to make donations.

“Furthermore, we also appeal to individuals, Non Governmental Organisations and political institutions to follow procedures whenever they are intending to make donations to avoid unnecessary clashes. The Ministry of Home Affairs shall remain firm and ensure that law and order is maintained and no illegality is tolerated,” stated Chifuta.