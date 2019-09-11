Govt Picks New Board for FIC

The government has announced a new board for the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu announced that former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) deputy commissioner George Siame is the new FIC board chairperson, taking over from John Kasanga who was interim board chair.

Dr Ng’andu said at a media briefing that the government expects the new board to continue with initiatives that embellished Zambia among countries with best practices in financial intelligence.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has appointed a new Board for the Financial Intelligence Center in accordance with section 6g of the FIC Act number 46, of 2010. The appointments come at the back of the end of tenure of the previous board in January, 2019. In this regard, I thank Dr John Kasanga, for his contribution as interim Board chair. I also thank the other members of the previous Board for their tireless efforts in furtherance of the objectives of the FIC,” Dr Ng’andu.

The other new members appointed by the president are Justice Prisca Matimba Nyambe, SC, Ms Pelagia Kalunga, Dr Mike B. Goma and Ms Regina Kasonde Mulenga.

“Congratulations on your deserved appointments. I have no doubt that with your diversity and experience, you will be equal to the task and continue to make FIC the leading institution in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime,” Dr Ng’andu said. “You have a duty as the new Board to uphold the operational independence of the institution as this is one of the requirements by the international anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism standards on the operation of the financial intelligence units.”

He said the board must limit its role to policy oversight than engaging in operational matters of the FIC.

“You need to ensure that you do not interfere with the operations of the institution. Coordinate the role of the FIC among national AML institutions. You will note as you settle that the FIC is the secretariat of the national Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) task force of senior officials which is chaired by the Ministry of Finance,” said Dr Ng’andu.