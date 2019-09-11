Indian Hospital Seeks To Set Up Specialised Facility in Ndola

An Indian Hospital has expressed interest in setting up a multi-specialty facility in the city.

International Medicare Director Dr. Ajoy Bhattacharya has said Ndola is ideal for the facility because it is a provincial capital and centrally located.

Speaking during a dinner meeting organized by Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya, Dr. Bhattacharya disclosed that his team is ready to use private capital for the exercise and only seek a suitable site to set up the multi-specialty facility that will also have a nursing and pharmaceutical college as well as a medical school.

The Hospital, which has already excelled in the provision of 24-hour emergency services in Gujarat, India, proposes the latest technology coupled with reputed Indian doctors who will help Zambia to address challenges in neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, oncology, pediatrics, urology among others.

Dr. Bhattacharya, who is also Bombay Maternity and Surgical Hospital Surat Director, met President Edgar Lungu in India during his state visit following recommendations of the Indian High Commission.

Meanwhile, Zambian High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said Zambia was spending huge resources to refer patients abroad and urged the Indian Investors to consider building a hospital in Zambia that will offer specialised services such as lung, heart, kidney and liver transplants as well as cancer treatment.

Kapijimpanga observed that a specialist hospital would be ideal to cater for Zambia and the eight neighboring countries.

Dr. Bhattacharya is accompanied by Dr. Sonia Chandnani, a gynecologist with expertise in infertility and high risk pregnancy.

Dr. Chandnani, who described Zambia as a very peaceful country and Ndola a friendly city, said she would like to help the country reach zero maternal mortality.

The medical team is also working in consultation with Ndola based diagnostic laboratories, Dawn Diagnostic.

And Bwalya said land for the project would be made available in the city.

Bwalya, who pointed out an area in Bwana Mkubwa, noted that the area Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda is ready to support the project.

He welcomed International Medicare that also met Copperbelt Provincial Minister Japhen Mwakalombe and mayor Amon Chisenga.