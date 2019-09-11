Kambwili summoned By DEC Over Drugs Claims

The Drug Enforcement Commission have summoned NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to report at its offices today.
“Take note that you are required to report to the Drug Enforcement Commission office situated at Head Office, Ridgeway area on Wednesday the 11th Day of September at 10:00 hours without fail,” the summon read.
During a briefing in Lusaka on Monday, Kambwili accused businessman Valden Findlay, a close friend of President Edgar Lungu, of using the presidential plane to courier drugs.
5 Comments
Ng'ambi misheck
Bakambwili muleikalafye ngatamwakwata ukwaku onawila impiya
Whiteson
…BIG mouth, mouth more than body!!!…..idontknow….
Mwenda mukobela
Yaba!!!
OLD MZEE
CK has to prove his allegations.May be he has a point.The only problem with CK is that he talks before he thinks we cant have such a president who may declaire war before he thinks by then it will be too late
magical minds
This man is just useless with very one supporting him