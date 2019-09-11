Lumwana Denies Retrenchment Reports

Lumwana Mine has refuted media reports suggesting that the copper mining company is expected to retrench some mine workers.

In a statement issued by Mine Country Manager Nathan Chishimba, Lumwana stated that no decision has been made to retrench any worker at the company.

He has, however, confirmed that the company has held consultations with unions representing workers and other stakeholders on the state of affairs at Lumwana mine.

Chishimba added that the process is ongoing and further engagements are planned with stakeholders, who include unions at local and national levels.