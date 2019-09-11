Lungu Revokes Siame’s Appointment as FIC Chair

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect revoked the appointment of George Chilengwe Siame as chairperson of the Financial Intelligence Centre.

In a brief statement issued by his spokesperson Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu thanked Mr Siame and wished him well in his future endeavors.

It was only yesterday when Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu unveiled the new board that was to be headed by Siame to replace the one that was led by Mr John Kasanga following the expiry of their mandate in January, 2019.

“I am hereby revoking this appointment with immediate effect. I thank you and wish you God’s blessings in your future endeavours,” stated President Lungu.