Stakeholders Propose One More Constituency, Ward for Samfya

The delimitation exercise in Samfya district which commenced on Saturday, September 7, 2019 has successfully come to an end.

During the meeting, stakeholders proposed the division of Bangweulu Constituency into two namely Bangweulu and Kampolombo.

Stakeholders unanimously adopted constituency boundaries for the newly created Kampolombo constituency despite having heated debates on where to create a new ward between the two constituencies.

Attempts to create a new ward in Mano could not succeed as it was endorsed by only few individuals, therefore, the majority settled for Lupili.

Meanwhile, 12 new polling districts have been proposed, taking into account the growing population in Samfya district.

Stakeholders have also renamed and relocated some of the polling stations.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia delimitation meeting is currently taking place at Samfya Town Council Chambers in Samfya District.

Chief Kasoma Bangweulu and other traditional rulers, Samya Council Chairperson Francis Musunga , Deputy Council Chairperson James Kapilila, District Electoral Officer Laura Yumba Munkanta, Councilors, members of the public, government officials and other key stakeholders have been in attendance.

This is contained in a statement issued by Samfya Town Council Public Relations Officer Gwendolyn Mwanza Mchenga.