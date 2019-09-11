State House Orders Probe in Drug Trafficking Claims against Findlay

State House has said the Zambian law enforcement agencies must probe allegations of drug trafficking made by Chishimba Kambwili against businessman Vaulden Findlay.

During a briefing in Lusaka on Monday, Kambwili made allegations that Mr Findlay had been mentioned in a court case in the United States of America by a drug trafficker who was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“State House takes very seriously any allegation related to drug trafficking. Therefore, Zambian law enforcement agencies will take appropriate steps to investigate the allegations in connection with drug trafficking in coordination with all appropriate authorities,” stated State House Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, in a very brief statement issued this afternoon.