Lungu’s Commitment to FIC’s Integrity Shown In Revocation of Siame’s Appointment, Says ActionAid

ActionAid Zambia has said the decision by President Edgar Lungu to revoke the appointment of George Siame as Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) board chairperson is an indication that the Head of State is committed to protect the institution’s integrity.

ActionAid Zambia country director Nalucha Nganga Ziba stated today that the decision also shows that President Lungu upholds gains made in the fight against gender based violence, since Mr Siame was prosecuted and fined by the courts in 2011 for assaulting Zambia Revenue Authority Director of Human Resources Roselyne Railey while he served as assistant commissioner of Customs.

“ActionAid Zambia welcomes the decision by the President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, in revoking the recent appointment of the Financial Intelligence Centre Board Chairperson Mr. George Chilengwe Siame. This is very commendable as it shows the President’s commitment to protect the integrity of the institution as well as upholding the gains registered in the fight against Gender Based Violence…by revoking the appointment of a man who was reported to have assaulted a female Human Resource Manager whilst he served as a Senior Commissioner at Zambia Revenue Authority in 2009,” stated Ziba. “The President’s decision is timely, amidst the rising number of reported GBV cases. It is ActionAid Zambia’s sincere hope that the President continues on the same path and that consideration will be given to capable women when appointing the next FIC Board Chairperson as we seek to put more women in decision-making positions.”