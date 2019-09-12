Lungu’s Commitment to FIC’s Integrity Shown In Revocation of Siame’s Appointment, Says ActionAid

ActionAid Zambia has said the decision by President Edgar Lungu to revoke the appointment of George Siame as Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) board chairperson is an indication that the Head of State is committed to protect the institution’s integrity.
ActionAid Zambia country director Nalucha Nganga Ziba stated today that the decision also shows that President Lungu upholds gains made in the fight against gender based violence, since Mr Siame was prosecuted and fined by the courts in 2011 for assaulting Zambia Revenue Authority Director of Human Resources Roselyne Railey while he served as assistant commissioner of Customs.
“ActionAid Zambia welcomes the decision by the President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, in revoking the recent appointment of the Financial Intelligence Centre Board Chairperson Mr. George Chilengwe Siame. This is very commendable as it shows the President’s commitment to protect the integrity of the institution as well as upholding the gains registered in the fight against Gender Based Violence…by revoking the appointment of a man who was reported to have assaulted a female Human Resource Manager whilst he served as a Senior Commissioner at Zambia Revenue Authority in 2009,” stated Ziba. “The President’s decision is timely, amidst the rising number of reported GBV cases. It is ActionAid Zambia’s sincere hope that the President continues on the same path and that consideration will be given to capable women when appointing the next FIC Board Chairperson as we seek to put more women in decision-making positions.”
3 Comments
Impyakusu ichinyo
I didn’t know that this fic things are appointed by the president so immidiatly when it is against him he just dissolve it and appoint the other one who are doing in favor of him atase usles
Ngoma Yamaano
The problem we have in Zambia is that we have put too much powers in the executive president who appoints all key officials and Board members in institutions that are supposed to be Independent Governance Institutions. So instead of praising Lungu as having commitment to FIC’s integrity Actionaid and other independent civil society organisations should be demanding that Board members of Independent Governance Institutions should undergo public scrutiny and be approved by Parliament instead of just the President. Only an effective public scrutiny of people to be vetted as Board members in Independent Governance Institutions will restore legitimacy, trust and integrity of FIC and similar independent governance institutions in Zambia.
Herv Rena
What can a person appointed by a President reveal in contrast of his illegalities.?