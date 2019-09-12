RTSA Confirm Soko Exit

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has parted ways with its Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko.
In a statement by RTSA board chairperson Cornelius Chipoma the board resolved to let Soko go.
“The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board on 6th September, 2019 elected to separate with Mr Zindaba Soko following the expiry of his contract,” said Chipoma in a statement.
Soko served as RTSA boss for six years.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Okay, let’s watch what is going to happen next!!!!! We are observing what is going on at RTSA. In English adage we say, ” There is no smoke without fire” so we are waiting to see fire next time because at this time we only see smoke because we don’t know what is really going on at RTSA!!!!! Thanks
Gangsta grabs
Under supervision from Lungu,sad ma guy thats why me i prefer stealing, victmising, junking and banging.Who can fire me on that