RTSA Confirm Soko Exit

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has parted ways with its Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko.

In a statement by RTSA board chairperson Cornelius Chipoma the board resolved to let Soko go.

“The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board on 6th September, 2019 elected to separate with Mr Zindaba Soko following the expiry of his contract,” said Chipoma in a statement.

Soko served as RTSA boss for six years.