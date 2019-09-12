YALI Commends Lungu for Revoking Appointment of FIC Board Chair

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has commended President Edgar Lungu for acting swiftly to revoke the recent appointment of George Siame as chairperson of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

President Lungu yesterday revoked Mr Siame’s appointment with immediate effect, barely a day after the new board of the FIC was unveiled by Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.

The decision follows widespread condemnation of the appointment of Siame, the former assistant commissioner for Customs at the Zambia Revenue Authority where he was charged for assault on the Human Resources director, and prosecuted.

“We at the Young African Leaders Initiative wish to commend His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for responding swiftly and expeditiously to concerns raised by the general public following the appointment of Mr George SIAME as board chairman of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). We wish to state that such decisions are common even among advanced democracies, were appointments are rescinded in light of new information,” stated YALI president Andrew Ntewewe.

“Zambians will also recall a case of one of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries at the time Mr Ben Phiri, whose appointment late President Micheal Chilufya Sata revoked a day after swearing him in. It is therefore standard practice that whenever compelling information emerges, decisions such as this one must be made in public interest. We therefore expect other stakeholders in the country to commend His Excellency President Lungu for acting in the best interest of the nation. Lastly, we commend members of the general public who took particular interest in this particular appointment. We also wish to encourage President Lungu to ensure he always acts in the best interest of the Zambian people.”