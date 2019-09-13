Battered Wife Demands Hubby’s Release

A 49-year-old woman of Lufwanyama district who was severely battered by her husband has taken a dramatic change of heart as she has demanded the release of her husband from police custody.

Meanwhile, Lufwanyama District Commissioner Miniver Mutesa, who took the victim to the hospital, has expressed disappointment with the turn of events.

She named the victim as Regina Sabata of Kambilombilo area.

Mutesa recalled that she found the victim laying unconsciously in a pool of blood at her home when she was passing in the area.

She said she then rushed her to Lufwanyama District Hospital where she was quickly given medical treatment by the doctors.

Mutesa said she later reported the victim’s husband to the police where he was later detained.

She said when she went to the hospital to visit the victim, she was shocked to hear her demand the release of her husband upon regaining conscious.

And Lufwanyama District Hospital Medical Officer in Charge Dr Amisi Ngongo told ZANIS that they received the patient in a very critical condition as she suffered head and face injuries.

Dr Ngongo has said victim is, however, out of danger as she has responded well to medication.

And when talked to, Mrs Sabata told ZANIS that she fought with her husband after he suspected her of being drunk.

The victim further said despite the gravity of pain inflicted on her by her husband, she still loves him and she wanted him to be released from police cells so that they can continue taking care of their children together.