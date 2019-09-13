Chipangali Gets Water Drilling Rig

Chipangali Constituency has finally purchased the long awaited water drilling rig at a cost of K2.2 million.

Chipangali member of parliament Vincent Mwale said the rig is currently in Chipata for registration and insurance processes and would later be taken to

Chipangali district.

Mwale, who is also housing and infrastructure development minister, said the rig was purchased at K2.2 million but that only K 1.8 million, which was 85 per cent of the total amount, had been paid to the supplier of the equipment.

The first attempt to purchase the rig did not materialize and the supplier was made to pay back over K1.3 million to the local authority.

The Chipangali water drilling rig was received with mixed feelings as the machine was by Wednesday parked at Chipata City Council.