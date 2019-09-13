Chipata Cop Stabbed By Son

A chief investigations officer at Chipata Central police Station is nursing wounds after he was stabbed with a knife by his 24-year-old son.

Chief Inspector Kenneth Chihana, 54, of Chipata Police Camp was stabbed by his son Benson around 09:20 hours on Thursday.

Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda confirmed the incident to journalists.

Kunda said chief inspector Chihana sustained three deep cuts on the chest and one on the neck.

He said the son allegedly stabbed his father for no apparent reason.

Kunda said the victim was taken to Chipata Central Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

He said the suspect was picked by police immediately after the incident.

“We are looking at unlawful wounding but depending on what the results of the investigations reveal, the offence may change. So it’s very unfortunate that a child or a son can stab the father. This is not the first time that we are hearing about the conduct of this boy. A few days ago, he had a problem with his mother where he manhandled the mother, trying to strangle her until she shouted for help,” Kunda said.

He said investigations were being conducted and that appropriate action will be taken thereafter.