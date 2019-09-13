Chiyangi Summons 27 Bullets for Sihlangu Assignment

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi has summoned 27 players for the final camp for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) first leg final round qualifier against eSwatini on September 21.

Chiyangi has drafted players from clubs campaigning in continental competitions who are expected to join camp after fulfilling their CAF assignments over the weekend.

Team Manager Desmond M’ngawa said the team will regroup on Sunday in Lusaka.

Chiyangi will trim his side to 20 before departure for eSwatini next week.

Zambia plays eSwatini on September 21 away in Manzini before the before hosting the Sihlangu on October 19.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the Cameroon 2020 CHAN in January.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dyanamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS)

Gift Zulu Laison Thole (both Nkana), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (all Zesco United), Larence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Henry Besa (Forest Rangers)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Bruce Musakanya, Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Twiza Chaibela Akakubwelwa Mwachiyaba (both Kabwe Warriors), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Rodger Kola (Zanaco),

(Source: FAZ Media)