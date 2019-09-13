Cost of Living in Lusaka Jumps to Over K6, 200

The cost of living for a family of five living in Lusaka district has increased by over K230 from K5, 979.57 in the month of July to K6, 210.76 in the month of August, showing a 3.9 per cent hike.

Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Chanda Chileshe said the increase in the cost of living was due to a rise in prices of some food items such as rice, beans, kapenta and mealie meal.

Mr Chileshe explained that the increase in the price of these food items was mainly due to the reduced availability of the commodities on the market.

He added that the continued rise in the cost of living is distressing as this is perpetuating hunger especially among the marginalized who have been struggling to afford a decent living for years.

“The price of rice increased from K97.48 per 5kg in July to K107.87 per 5 kg in August, with beans increasing from K25.29 per Kg in July to K33.71 per kg in August and kapenta increased from K181.62 per kg in July to K188.68 per Kg in August,” Mr. Chileshe said.

He explained that in order to address the high cost of living which is subsequently perpetuating hunger, it is imperative that Government puts in place appropriate measures and interventions to see a reduction in the costs of basic commodities.

“In the first place, government needs to own up and be open about the current situation. Further, government needs to engage key stakeholders such as farmers association, millers and researchers who can help out on how the country can come out of the current situation,” said Chileshe.