East Minister Hails Nyimba Chiefs for Supporting Govt Projects

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu has paid tribute to Nyimba chiefs for supporting government projects in the area.

Speaking when he visited chief Ndake recently, Mr Zulu said traditional leaders have a bigger role to play in the development of the country.

He further said he was happy that farmers had started depositing their contributions towards the inputs for the next farming season under the Farmer Input Support Programme.

“I visited Traditional leaders to appreciate their challenges and share Developmental projects government is undertaking in Nyimba with their Royal Highnesses. We first visited Senior Chief Lwembe, Chief Ndake and later on Chief Nyalugwe. I have shared with their Royal Highnesses progress so far made on the government agriculture Farmer input support program which is currently underway,” Mr Zulu stated.

He also said some agro-dealers in the province have been blacklisted for failing to do the right thing last season.

“I updated their Royal Highnesses on the construction of the Nyimba district Hospital phase two which is at 80 per cent complete. We have recruited two more doctors and 21 more nurses in Nyimba district this year. Besides this, of the six health posts allocated to the district, four are operational and two are yet to be completed. This will enhance health service delivery. I wish to thank their Royal Highnesses for acknowledging various developmental projects the PF government under the able leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is implementing,” Mr Zulu said.

He also toured Sinda district to appreciate government projects being undertaken and those that were concluded.