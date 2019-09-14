Agriculture Minister Insists Zambia is Food Secure

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has maintained that the country is food secure despite reports of hunger and continued escalating mealie meal prices.
And Mr Katambo has said government has activated security wings in border areas to ensure increased cases of maize and mealie meal smuggling are addressed urgently.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Katambo who is also Masaiti member of parliament said government is engaging the private sector among them the Millers Association of Zambia, Grain Traders Association of Zambia and other key players in the maize sub sector to play their role in the price of mealie meal.
He said that stakeholders in the value chain have agreed to help reduce the price of mealie meal.
Katambo said through the Food Reserve Agency an undisclosed quantity of maize is being released to selected millers to help stabilise the prices.
He stated that government has been offloading more quantities to millers in areas that experienced droughts and floods to help address the much talked about hunger situation.
6 Comments
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Yes indeed Zambia is a food basket in the region, but it should be the Zambians who should benefit from the stapple food who are the producers…kwasila.
dance
Which food secure are you talking about Mr katambo? useless talk!!!!
Gershom Ingwe
Mind your language tell us do you have any idea for food program
Chief Mumbo
How long are you going to continue talking about mealie meal price Mr Katambo.My good advice to the government is that choose the best suitable minister for agriculture and other ministerial please don’t choose ministers by facially or by friendship.And to you Mr Katambo if you fail to deliver your Assignment just say I have failed to deliver and manage my position do not force the job which you just go and check but you don’t know what is happening.Please do the best before things are too badly.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
MMMMMMMM!!!!! Mr. Michael Katambo, this is what we call a ” SUGAR COATED” article!!!! As for me, i don’t get any sense in this article because the things which you are saying are different from what is on the ground. You are just deceiving or cheating those people who are shallow minded and to my understanding of economy in Zambia, this year will end up with high prices of commodities. But things will get better next year 2020 because we will be drawing near to the election time. However, you should stop telling people lies because things are not okay for common Zambians out there!!!!! We will see you during election campaigns and continue telling people lies but the time will come when your lies will come in the open. The people of Zambia have suffered alot because of the lovish and caress spending of PF Government!!!! Thanks
Sylvester Moomba
The whole PF cabinet is full of clear jokers and comedians who are given what to say by their master and all they do is repeat what they are told in the manner of parrots.