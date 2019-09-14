Agriculture Minister Insists Zambia is Food Secure

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has maintained that the country is food secure despite reports of hunger and continued escalating mealie meal prices.

And Mr Katambo has said government has activated security wings in border areas to ensure increased cases of maize and mealie meal smuggling are addressed urgently.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Katambo who is also Masaiti member of parliament said government is engaging the private sector among them the Millers Association of Zambia, Grain Traders Association of Zambia and other key players in the maize sub sector to play their role in the price of mealie meal.

He said that stakeholders in the value chain have agreed to help reduce the price of mealie meal.

Katambo said through the Food Reserve Agency an undisclosed quantity of maize is being released to selected millers to help stabilise the prices.

He stated that government has been offloading more quantities to millers in areas that experienced droughts and floods to help address the much talked about hunger situation.