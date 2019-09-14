Findlay Instructs Lawyers To Take Legal Action Against Kambwili

Businessman Valden Findlay has instructed his lawyers to take necessary legal action against National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili for accusing him of dealing in drugs.

Findlay, who has denies accusations of state capture and drug dealing, said he has never engaged in drug trafficking activities nor has he ever been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of any drug related offense.

Speaking at a media briefing through his spokesperson Daniel Phiri, Findlay said at no time has he ever engaged in any form of state capture and drug trafficking.

He said he is a law abiding citizen who has conducted legitimate business in and outside of the country in accordance with the law.

On 9th September 2019, Kambwili, the NDC leader, accused Mr Findlay of being a drug dealer on the wanted list in the United States of America.

Kambwili further alleged that Findlay had captured the Presidency of the Republic of Zambia.