Kachingwe Tells Court that Mumba Got Elected on Fake Credentials

Former MMD National Secretary, Maj. Richard Kachingwe has told the Lusaka High Court that former party leader Nevers Mumba was an expelled member when he was erroneously elected president in 2012.

Kachingwe was testifying before Judge Newa in the Lusaka High Court today during continued hearing of the MMD leadership battle.

He said after the election of Dr. Mumba as president, the executive realized that he ceased being a member after having been expelled by the Levy Mwanawasa led National Executive Committee.

Kachingwe who was National Secretary at the time said he wrote to Dr. Mumba indicating that he had presented fake credentials to the election committee of the party hence declared his election null and void.

The former MMD chief executive officer said that after receiving the letter, Dr. Mumba sent a battalion of thugs that hounded him out of the party secretariat.

“We found out that Dr. Mumba was actually a registered leader of another political party as confirmed by the Registrar of Societies, a thing according to the party constitution which prohibits him from even being a member of the party until he publicly denounces his membership with the other party,” Kachingwe said.

He said the MMD constitution clearly states that any person that wants to stand as party leader should have in the last 3-4 years been an active member of the party by having participated in at least 3 annual card renewal exercises, a thing that couldn’t be possible since Dr. Mumba was not even a member of the party.

“I then wrote to our leader Dr. Mumba to say he had presented fake credentials to the election committee of the party and highlighted the above three points and hence declared his election null and void. I then called for an urgent NEC meeting with intentions of raising this issue with NEC but that meeting never happened because as soon as Dr. Mumba received the letter from me, he sent a battalion of thugs that hounded me out of the party Secretariat and he immediately held a press briefing expelling me, “he told the court.

“The decision by the Nevers Mumba led NEC meeting of 30th January 2016 is laughable and regrettable for a democratic party like ours, what makes it even worse reading is when I look at the list of NEC members that attended the said NEC meeting, none of the elected officials at the 2011 convention are on this list, this is clearly a sign of that democracy was thrown out and replaced with dictatorship. I am sure even our late founding members are turning in their graves seeing what their party has turned into,” he said.