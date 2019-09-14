Samfya Church Guard Arrested for Defilement

Police in Samfya have arrested a 26-year old man identified as Erick Kasongo of Prisons Compound for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl of the same area.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the suspect who works as a security officer at a named church allegedly defiled the girl on several occasions.

The security guard took advantage of the victim after the mother left her two children aged five and six in his care on September 12, 2019.

Upon return the mother noticed an unusual vaginal discharge and odour on the victim.

The victim revealed that their neighbour identified as Kasongo was responsible for the act.

The suspect is has been detained and will appear in court soon.