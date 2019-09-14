Top Star’s CEO Deported

Chief Executive Office of Top Star Communications Company Limited Mr. Yi Jian has been deported by the government.

He was deported on Thursday, September 12, 2019 under a warrant signed by the Minister of Home Affairs because there were reasonable grounds to believe that his presence in Zambia and conduct were likely to be a danger to peace and good order, Immigration Department public relations officer Namati Nshinka has confirmed in a statement issued this morning.

“This is in accordance with section 39 (2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. Mr. Yi Jian is on record to have used derogatory and abusive language, not only towards employees of Top Star, but also towards Government Officials, on multiple occasions. Further, during his time as Chief Executive Officer, the company has been abrogating certain provisions of the Employment Code No. 3 of 2019,” stated Nshinka.

“Mr Yi Jian was deported to his country of origin via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport around 22:30 hours, aboard an Emirates flight.”