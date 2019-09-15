Four Zambian Trucks Hijacked in SA

Four Zambian trucks belonging to different companies have been hijacked in Johannesburg, South Africa by unknown people.

The Zambian mission in Pretoria has stated that the trucks were carrying different vehicle engines for reconditioning in Wadeville and Kempton Park garages in South Africa.

Three trucks were hijacked in Wadeville, Germiston whilst another one was hijacked in Joeslovo, Gauteng Province in the early hours of today (Sunday).

The trucks were being driven by Zambians identified as Katongo Mulenga, Boniface Chabala, Jimmy Kasenga and Charles Kakoma, first secretary press at the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, Noami Nyawali, has stated.

“It was reported that the drivers were tied with cable wires and bundled in a car before being dumped at the roadside near the area where the attack happened. The matter has been reported to Cleveland and John Foster police posts for investigations. No injuries were reported as a result of the hijacking and the affected Zambians are safe. The High Commission is monitoring the matter closely and has engaged relevant local authorities to ensure the safety of Zambians in South Africa and that the trucks are recovered,” stated Nyawali.