Govt Assures Zambian Truck Drivers Of Safety While In S.A

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has assured truck drivers traversing between Zambia and South Africa that their safety concerns have been attended to by both governments.

Kampyongo said government has ensured that the continued bilateral relationship between the two countries curtailed the acts of violence targeted at foreigners and their property.

He said the South African government had given assurances that the trucks would travel without hindrances or threats to drivers.

Commenting on the recent reported case where four trucks were hijacked, Kampyongo alleged that the matter could be “a mere act of criminality” separate from the matters that the two governments have been dealing with.

He said in their bilateral engagements, the South Africa Government assured the safety of Zambian truck drivers because of the understanding that South African drivers too needed protection as they traversed through the SADC region.

Meanwhile, Kampyongo said Zambia has welcomed the apology rendered and regret expressed during the funeral of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe in Harare by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on the attacks on foreigners.

Speaking in Addis Ababa when traveled to Egypt enroute Ethiopia, Kampyongo said Zambia would also welcome the special envoys that President Ramaphosa would send to meet President Edgar Lungu or government officials on the same matter.

Kampyongo, who is in Egypt to attend the Pan-African Forum on Migration being held in Cairo said the forum was important as it would address the myths that surrounded migration that in turn led to challenges such as xenophobic attacks.

The Minister further said Zambia had performed well in embracing migration through mechanisms such as integrating foreigners in communities.

