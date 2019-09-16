HH Donates Mealie Meal to Needy Bauleni Residents

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday made a donation of mealie meal to vulnerable families in Lusaka’s Bauleni compound.

Some of those who benefitted from the donated items include the disabled, the aged, widowed and orphans.

“We took sometime this afternoon assisting the vulnerable groups in Lusaka’s Bauleni compound where we donated bags of mealie meal.The aged, persons living with disabilities, the widows, the orphans and other relevant groups are so dear to us and they need a helping hand especially under the current difficult economic situation,” Hichilema stated after the donation.

“The price of our staple food, mealie meal, is way beyond the reach of our citizens. This is what we warned last year in September when we advised those in the PF regime and offered solutions to mitigate the effects of poor rainfall in some parts of the country.”

He stated that he had advised the government against exporting maize and other crops.

“…but they went ahead claiming that the nation had excess produce. We advised them to lower the cost of fertilizer and other inputs so as to ensure increased production, but to date, the price of inputs is way beyond the reach of our citizens,” stated Hichilema, who also said his party received over 200 strong PF members who had joined the opposition UPND.