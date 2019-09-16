Kambwili to Appear Before DEC Today

National Democratic Congress Party leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili will this morning appear at the Drug Enforcement Commission head office at 09:00 hours.

This follows a callout issued last week by the DEC officers through Dr Kambwili’s lawyers.

However, Kambwili couldn’t turn up last week because he was reportedly unwell and his lawyers asked that appearance be rescheduled.

Kambwili’s summoning follows his press briefing last Monday where questioned Lusaka businessman Valden Vindlay’s association with President Edgar Lungu.

The former information minister and chief government spokesperson said Findlay had been implicated in a drugs case in the United States by renowned “drug lord” Vicky Goswami.