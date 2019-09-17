Chiyangi Names 20 Bullets for Sihlangu Tie

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi says Zambia will be aiming for a win in the first leg, final qualifying round match against eSwatini on Sunday in the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship race.

Speaking after the morning session at Sunset Stadium, Chiyangi said Zambia would be cautious playing away from home in the first leg.

He said that the Sihlangu would be wounded having been dumped out of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“The most important thing for us as we go there is to focus on a win,” he said.

“But again we have to be cautious, we cannot just go there to play an open game, because we know that all the teams have developed so much.”

He added: “ eSwatini are playing very good football, so we have to be careful that we don’t lose there, we must make sure that our focus is to win there and then when we come back home, things become easier.”

Chiyangi said winning the tie away will help ease the pressure in the final leg at home on October 19.

“We are not going to say we want to come and win here (home), for us we want to go and finish the game in eSwatini so that the game here becomes easier,” he said.

Zambia qualified to the final round after dispatching Botswana 3-2 over two legs with eSwatini dumping out Angola to set up a date with the Chipolopolo.

Chiyangi has named his final 20-member squad for the eSwatini assignment on Sunday with Zesco United players expected to join camp after having featured for their club on Wednesday in a rescheduled Week two league match against Nakambala Leopards.

Zambia and eSwatini will battle for a place at the Cameroon 2020 CHAN over two legs.

(FINAL TEAM)

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United) Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema, Bruce Musakanya (both Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Akakubwelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors)

(Source: FAZ Media)