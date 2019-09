The government has disclosed that electricity tariffs could increase by 75 percent this year.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Energy Minister Mathews Nkhuwa said the country is currently paying half the amount that is supposed to be paid for electricity being supplied to consumers and industry players.

Nkhuwa said that the increment will be implemented as soon as the deal with South Africa over the importation of 300 megawatts of electricity is finalized between Zesco and Eskom.