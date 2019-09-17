Fube Proposes Truce between Findlay and Kambwili

Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has proposed a truce for defunct National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili and Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay.

Kambwili and Findlay have closed swords over unsavoury claims made by the former relating to drug trafficking.

Findlay has threatened legal action against the motor-mouthed Kambwili over his allegations.

But speaking to journalists at his office on Monday, Fube said the conflict between the two personalities was damaging to the Presidency.

Fube said that the advisers to President Edgar Lungu had failed in their duties to protect the Presidency from ridicule.