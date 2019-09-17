NCP Leader Warns against Lying Politicians

New Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda says some politicians should be brought to order for the continuous lies they spread about political opponents.

Addressing journalists in Chipata, Chanda said some politicians had become experts at telling lies against government that they never saw anything positive.

“I was in Northern Province trying to sensitize the people about the role of the politicians and now I am in Eastern Province. I am not here for mobilization but I am on a mission to try and correct certain lies that are being spread by certain politicians without positive agenda,” he said.

“They cannot do anything that can subdue the Patriotic Front, we are aware that certain politicians are bitter and want to get power at any cost even by fabricating information and lies.”

Chanda said politics was a sacred entity and not a dirt game.

He said party stood on four pillars that include; promoting peace, unity, stability as well as productivity.

Chanda also featured on Breeze FM political hour programme on Thursday night.