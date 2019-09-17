New Palace Cheers Chieftainess Nyanje

Chieftainess Nyanje of the Nsenga people in Sinda has paid tribute to government for constructing her a modern palace.

Speaking when Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu paid a courtesy call on her recently, Chieftainess Nyanje said the construction of the palace was like a dream come true.

“I would like to welcome you to my Palace and I am thankful to government for constructing this palace. What government has done to remember traditional leaders is ideal,” she said.

“I am appealing to government to extend this gesture to other traditional leaders in the province. I travelled to one of the palaces in one of the districts here in the province and doesn’t look good,” she said.

Chieftainess Nyanje said at first she thought she would never sleep in the new palace.

She also called on government to open a bank in Sinda district.

And Zulu said government had completed two palaces in phase one in the province adding that in phase two other palaces would be constructed.

“As government we have completed the construction of Paramount Chief

Mpezeni and Chieftainess Nyanje’s Palaces. Your Royal highness

Chieftainess Nyanje, we thank you so much for appreciating the efforts being made by government under the able leadership of His Excellency

Edgar Chagwa Lungu in improving the lives of traditional leaders through construction of palaces.We thank you for the guidance and direction you continue to give us in the quest to develop our country sustainably,” he said.

Zulu also promised chieftainess Nyanje that government would work on various projects.

He said government was constructing a block for health staff, new

secondary school while a police station and other projects had already

been completed.