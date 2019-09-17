Vera Chiluba Hospitalized after Suffering Stroke Chris Phiri | September 17, 2019 | 2 Former First Lady Vera Chiluba has been admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after suffering a stroke. MMD national secretary Raphael Nakachinda confirmed the admission saying the former First Lady suffered a stroke on Monday evening. | 2 2 Comments Mlase September 17, 2019 Too bad.Wishing u a quick recovery Reply Fridah Daka September 17, 2019 Too bad.May the healing hand of our almighty God touch you in Jesus name. Amen Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
