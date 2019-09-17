  1. Home
Vera Chiluba Hospitalized after Suffering Stroke

Former First Lady Vera Chiluba has been admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after suffering a stroke.

MMD national secretary Raphael Nakachinda confirmed the admission saying the former First Lady suffered a stroke on Monday evening.

 

  1. Mlase

    Too bad.Wishing u a quick recovery

  2. Fridah Daka

    Too bad.May the healing hand of our almighty God touch you in Jesus name. Amen

