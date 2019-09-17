Zambian Dies In His Room In Durban

A 50-year-old Zambian has died in Durban, South Africa after he was found unconscious in his room at a guest house.

The deceased has been identified as Boniface Mbewe, an employee of a named giant mining company in Zambia.

According to information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, Mr. Mbewe, who was a chemical engineer by professio,n was in South Africa on official duties when he died.

It is reported that Mr. Mbewe was first discovered unconscious by employees of the guest house where he was lodging and called in paramedics who pronounced him dead.

“His body has since been deposited at a government mortuary in Durban awaiting further investigation on the cause of death. Mr. Mbewe’s remains are expected to be repatriated to Zambia once Police investigations are concluded. The Zambian Mission is saddened by the untimely death of Mr. Mbewe and has since sent its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” stated first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

“The Mission has also wished the family God’s strength during this difficult moment.”