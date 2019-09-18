IG Promotes Gold Medalist Siame

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has promoted 2019 All Africa Games Gold Medalist Sydney Siame to the rank of chief inspector.

Siame has been rewarded for his gold medal and qualification to the Tokyo 2020.

Also promoted is Badminton player Ogar Siamupangila to the rank of sergeant.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko was in attendance at the ceremony held in Kanganja’s office.