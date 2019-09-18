IG Promotes Gold Medalist Siame

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has promoted 2019 All Africa Games Gold Medalist Sydney Siame to the rank of chief inspector.
Siame has been rewarded for his gold medal and qualification to the Tokyo 2020.
Also promoted is Badminton player Ogar Siamupangila to the rank of sergeant.
NOCZ President Alfred Foloko was in attendance at the ceremony held in Kanganja’s office.
6 Comments
LOTTIE
Congrats man..
Leonard siame
Congratulations bro.keep going 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Man Jay
Congratulations you deserve it
P.M
Very poor reporting. Gold medalist in what discipline please?
mooya sydney
Congratulation may God bless you , you are our media and Ronald of this country
Kicks
Gold medalist in what iwe phiri? “Not all of us know mr siame mind you”.