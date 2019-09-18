  1. Home
Sport

IG Promotes Gold Medalist Siame

|

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has promoted 2019 All Africa Games Gold Medalist Sydney Siame to the rank of chief inspector.

Siame has been rewarded for his gold medal and qualification to the Tokyo 2020.

Also promoted is Badminton player Ogar Siamupangila to the rank of sergeant.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko was in attendance at the ceremony held in Kanganja’s office.

 

6 Comments

  1. LOTTIE

    Congrats man..

    Reply

  2. Leonard siame

    Congratulations bro.keep going 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply

  3. Man Jay

    Congratulations you deserve it

    Reply

  4. P.M

    Very poor reporting. Gold medalist in what discipline please?

    Reply

  5. mooya sydney

    Congratulation may God bless you , you are our media and Ronald of this country

    Reply

  6. Kicks

    Gold medalist in what iwe phiri? “Not all of us know mr siame mind you”.

    Reply

