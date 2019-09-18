Kabanshi Takes Fresh Plea In Social Cash Transfer Case

Former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi has taken fresh plea on two charges of willful failure to comply with the law or guideline in relation to the Social Cash Transfer programme.

Kabanshi has since denied the two charges levelled against her when she appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale in the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

Kabanshi was arrested by the Joint Investigations Team comprising the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit of the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission and has been appearing before magistrate Mwale.

The matter was on Tuesday scheduled for commencement of trial but she was subjected to fresh plea on all the counts following an application to amend the charges by the state.

She’s been charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guideline relating to procurement contrary to Section 34(2)(b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in the first count that between August 27, 2017 and April 26, 2018, Kabanshi, as minister in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable of coverage of contract No.MCDSS/SP/2017 between ZAMPOST and MCDSS to include three provinces and two districts under the social cash transfer programme.

It is further alleged in the second count that between the same period, Kabanshi, in similar capacity, willfully failed to comply with the law, procedures, guidelines relating to procurement when re-engaging ZAMPOST as payment service provider under the same contract number for Social Cash ransfer program following the termination of the said contract.

She is represented by Katindo Mwale and Jonas Zimba of Makebi Zulu Advocates.

Trial commences today (Wednesday).