Lungu Heads to Petauke for Aunt’s Funeral

President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Petauke district to attend the funeral of his aunt Mainess Lungu.

The President will depart Lusaka for Petauke via City Airport in Lusaka around 07:30 hours.

President Lungu’s aunt died on Monday, September 16, at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has sent a message of condolences to the President and the first family on behalf of the Patriotic Front leadership and general membership.