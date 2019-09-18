  1. Home
Lungu Heads to Petauke for Aunt’s Funeral

|

President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Petauke district to attend the funeral of his aunt Mainess Lungu.

The President will depart Lusaka for Petauke via City Airport in Lusaka around 07:30 hours.

President Lungu’s aunt died on Monday, September 16, at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has sent a message of condolences to the President and the first family on behalf of the Patriotic Front leadership and general membership.

 

4 Comments

  1. Man Jay

    My condolences to you Mr. President as you mourn my the almighty God bless you.🙏🙏🇿🇲🇿🇲

    Reply

  2. Alex

    Condolences to you your excellence and the first family.

    Reply

  3. Rev.lackson chipeta

    Comment.
    we are deeply sorry for the death of your aunt Mr.president.My condolences a.d God bless you and strengthen you.

    Reply

  4. Edgar's diehard

    My condolences…His Excellency

    Reply

