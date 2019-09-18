Zambia Signs Agreement for Hosting Ministers’ Conference On Civil Registration

Zambia has signed an agreement to host the Fifth International Conference of African Ministers responsible for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS).

The conference themed “Innovating Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System: Foundation for Legal Identity Management” is expected to take place from October 14-18 in Lusaka.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba signed the agreement on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji.

Ambassador Mwamba, who is also Permanent Representative to the African Union, said the management of civil registration was an important pre-requisite to achieving the free movements of goods and people in Africa.

He said Zambia was privileged to host such an international conference and was committed to ensuring that the meeting was successful.

Ambassador Mwamba said it would be difficult to achieve the goals set out in the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) without countries having people with legal identity, proper and adequate statistics on trade and economics.

Meanwhile, African Union Commissioner for Economic Affairs Victor Harrison said no country can develop without adequate and correct statistical information.

He said Zambia’s hosting of the upcoming conference was testimony of the importance that the African continental body attached to capturing correct data as a tool for national development.

The Conference is being organised by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank and the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) system registers all births and deaths, issues birth and death certificates, and compiles and disseminates vital statistics, including cause of death information.

According to a statement issued by Zambia’s first secretary press at the mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Inutu Mupango Mwanza, CRVS may also record marriages and divorces.