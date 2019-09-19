6 Tanzanians Deny Theft Charges

Six Tanzanians have pleaded not guilty to three counts of house breaking and theft in the Kitwe Magistrates’ Court.

The six are alleged to be behind a spate of house break-ins and robberies in Kitwe and were nabbed for allegedly breaking into different residences where they are accused of having stolen different variables and money.

This is in a matter where Samuel Johnson, 47, Oscar Tamba, 32, Thomas Shijah, 43, Salim Salim, 31, Cloud Nzanda, 33, and Muhammad Habasi, 34, are charged with three counts of house breaking and theft contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that in count one, Shijah, Johnson and Nzanda, acting with other persons unknown on 28th August, 2019, broke into the residence of Ying Dong with the intent to steal and did steal K150,000, Ying’s money, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In count two, it is alleged that Johnson and Tamba, on July 14, 2019, broke into Jungwa Kafunda’s and stole two laptops, four pairs of shoes, six bottles of perfume, two wrist watches and jewelry all valued at K29,500, the property of Kafunda.

In count three, it is alleged Johnson, Tamba, Shijah, Salim, Nzanda and Habasi, on August 31, 2019, broke into the house of Abhisheck Acheya and allegedly stole four wrist watches, a television set, two laptops, perfume, a passport, yellow fever card, residence permit, a safe, $8,000 cash and K12,000, all valued at K208,900, the property of Acheya, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for plea before Kitwe magistrate Yvonne Nalomba, the charges were read before the six who all pleaded not guilty to the three counts.

The six later applied for bail.

Magistrate Nalomba granted them K100,000 bail in their own recognisance with two working sureties and further adjourned the matter to September 27, 2019 for commencement of trial.