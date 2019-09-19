Chipata Pastors Demand Christian President Clause in Constitution

Chipata Pastors Forum has proposed that Republican President and his deputy should be Christians by declaration for them to uphold Christian values and principles.

Outlining the forums stance on the constitution making process in Chipata, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Eastern province chairperson Bishop Wedstone Banda said that forum supports the constitutional making process.

“The President and Vice-President must be Christians for them to uphold the Christian values and principles. Hence the presidential nominees must be Christians. The 50 plus one must be maintained,” Bishop Banda said.

He said that the forum was proposing that by-elections must be abolished because they were a drain on national financial resources.

Bishop Banda added that political parties must reveal sources of their funding to avoid money laundering and terrorism.

He said that deputy ministers must not be re-introduced as they would be a financial drain on national resources.

The pastors submitted that mayors and council chairpersons must be elected by the district rather than by councillors.

Bishop Banda said that the forum support the constitutional amendment adding that the current constitution has a lot of lapses.

He said that the Public Order Act was an archaic piece of legislation which had outlived its usefulness and needs to be amended.