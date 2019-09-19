Chipolopolo Jet in eSwatini for CHAN Showdown

The Chipolopolo have set up base in eSwatini ahead of Sunday’s first leg, final qualifying round for the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Aggrey Chiyangi’s bullets are holed at the Lugogo Sun in Ezulwini.

Zambia arrived at the King Mswati III International Airport at 16:50 hours on Wednesday and were welcomed by FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala who travelled ahead to lay the ground for Chipolopolo mission.

Zambia plays eSwatini at Mavuso Sports Complex on Sunday with the second leg set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on October 19.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the Cameroon 2020 CHAN that takes place in January.

(Source: FAZ Media)