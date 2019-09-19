Chiyangi’s Bullets Sharpen Up for Sihlangu Battle

The Chipolopolo boys got down to business in eSwatini with their first training session held at Prince of Wales Sports Complex in Mbabane.

All the players have jetted in with the exception of the Zesco duo of Adrian Chama and Clement Mwape who are expected this evening after having featured in Zesco United’s 3-0 demolition of Nakambala Leopards on Wednesday.

Chiyangi and his technical bench ran the players through the paces as they prepare for Sunday’s first leg, final round African Nations Championship (CHAN) clash against eSwatini at the Mavuso Sports Complex.

The team is camped at the Lugogo Sun in Ezulwini.

Zambia will host eSwatini on October 19 in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the return leg with the winner over two legs qualifying to the Cameroon 2020 CHAN to be held in January.

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United) Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema, Bruce Musakanya (both Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Akakubwelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors)

(Source: FAZ Media)