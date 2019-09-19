  1. Home
  Kasama Man Killed By Suspected Girfriend
Headlines

Kasama Man Killed By Suspected Girfriend



A 40-year-old man of Kasama has been stabbed to death by his supposed 26-year-old girlfriend following a dispute.

Northern Province Commissioner of Police Richard Mweene, who confirmed the development in an interview, identified the deceased as Alick Kamana of Chisanga Compound.

Mweene has explained the two picked a quarrel after the suspect identified as Ines Chanda suspected Kamana of having an affair with another woman.

He said the deceased suffered a deep cut on his chest and a knife is suspected to have been used in the act.

Mweene said the suspect has since been arrested and charged with murder.

 

2 Comments

  1. man_k

    whÿ wômàñ àct in dîs ways

    Reply

  2. Leonard

    Jail her for 200 years she is very stupid.a giri friend not even a wife is permitted to do that.foolish girl

    Reply

