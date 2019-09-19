Tutwa Ngulube Writes LAZ, Accuses Sangwa of Professional Misconduct

Lusaka Lawyer and Deputy Government Whip Tutwa Ngulube has written the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) accusing constitutional lawyer John Sangwa of professional misconduct following the latter’s writing of a letter to President Edgar Lungu in which he asked him to withdraw the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10.

State Counsel Sangwa, in a letter dated September 11, 2019 addressed to President Lungu, asked the President to withdraw Bill 10 and preserve his legacy.

The Kabwe Central PF member of parliament, however, has written to LAZ’s Legal Practitioners Committee in a letter dated September 18, 2019 stating that by writing to President Lungu, Sangwa had violated the provisions of Rule 37(3) of the Legal Practitioners Rules, 2002 as read together with Rule 41 and Section 53 of the Legal Practitioners Act CAP 30 of the Laws of Zambia.

“I hereby raise a complaint against Mr John Sangwa (SC) for professional misconduct, in that he has in his conduct violated the provisions of Rule 37(3) of the Legal Practitioners Rules, 2002 as read together with Rule 41 and Section 53 of the Legal Practitioners Act CAP 30 of the Laws of Zambia. Details of the circumstances leading to this complaint is contained in the letter dated September 11, 2019 authored by Mr John Sangwa (SC) addressed to His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu with the caption ‘The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No 10 2019. In the premise, it is my duty as a member of the Legal Profession to report the erring Legal Practitioner to the Legal Practitioners Committee by making representations concerning violations of Rule 37 (3) of the Legal Practitioners Rules, 2002. I am available to attend on you or the Legal Practitioners Committee at any time to clarify any aspects of the Complaint and provide such additional information as may be necessary,” Ngulube stated.

There is a matter before court where LAZ has petitioned President Lungu, the Attorney General and the National Assembly in the Constitutional Court for attempting to alter the Constitution of Zambia through Bill 10, 2019.