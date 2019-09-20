18-Year Old Mansa Man Arrested for Defiling 3-Year Old Niece

Police in Mansa District have arrested an 18-year- old man of Makasa village for allegedly defiling his three-year-old niece.

The suspect has been identified as John Mpundu of the same village.

Mpundu allegedly took advantage of the child left in his custody by the mother who had gone to the neighbour’s house to collect relish.

The mother was alarmed by loud music coming from her house after having left and rushed back only to find her brother-in-law defiling the child.

The suspect was apprehended and is in police custody.